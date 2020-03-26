Pennsylvania Best Buy stores open for curbside pickup

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Best Buy stores across Pennsylvania are now open for contactless curbside pickup for customers.

Best Buy is adapting to this new way of working to help Pennsylvanians get the essentials they need to work, learn, and eat at home, while protecting both employees and customers.

The essential products Best Buy is seeing an increased demand for are:

Work-from-home, stay connected essentials : monitors, webcams, keyboards, and as importantly, routers for good WiFi

: monitors, webcams, keyboards, and as importantly, routers for good WiFi Online classroom essentials for kids : laptops and Chromebooks

: laptops and Chromebooks Home necessities: refrigerators and freezers

How to do Contactless Curbside Pickup at Best Buy:

Select Curbside Pickup: When you’re done shopping online or on the Best Buy app, select “Use Curbside Pickup” on the “Review and Place Your Order” screen. You’ll receive an email when your order is ready. Get ready, get set: Your confirmation email will include instructions on where to park and how to let us know you’ve arrived. Make sure you have you photo ID and credit card you used for your order. Drive up and get your stuff: Let us know when you arrive at the store, pop the trunk and wait for someone to deliver your order.

Learn more about Contactless Curbside Pickup here. Find your local store hours here.