Pennsylvania celebrates one-year anniversary for criminal justice reform legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania celebrated the anniversary of criminal justice reform today.

Congress passed the Clean Slate Act a year ago which gives non-violent offenders a second chance. The law automatically seals their criminal records if they have completed their sentence and keep a clean record. It has erased the stigma of being convicted for one million Pennsylvanians.

Nationwide, the Clean Slate Act has sealed the records of 35 million Americans.

