Pennsylvania Supreme Court responds to impeachment resolution

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is responding to a lawmaker’s call to impeach a justice.

On Tuesday, state Rep. Frank Ryan introduced a resolution to impeach Justice David Wecht for misbehavior in office. Ryan says the judge’s opinion and actions in recent cases — including ruling in favor of Governor Wolf’s pandemic shutdown orders — were out of line.

Wecht responded, saying we don’t impeach judges whose opinions we disagree with and Republican Chief Justice Thomas Saylor agreed saying “an independent judiciary is a cornerstone of our constitutional Democracy. Threats of removal directed against judges based upon their decisions in selected cases are an affront to judicial independence.”

