Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association launches new ‘Family Resources’ to their website

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association launched a new “Family Resources” addition to their website for all ages to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

“Whether you are looking for a fun virtual farm tour, a new educational activity, or a delicious dairy recipe or craft, we are excited to showcase our world-class dairy industry and offer new opportunities during this challenging time for everyone. We’ve compiled so many wonderful entertaining dairy opportunities for all ages to enjoy, including many from our dairy farmers who are busy producing fresh, local milk to deliver to our families during this critical time in our country,” says PA Dairymen’s Executive Director Dave Smith.

Visit Padairymens.com and go to the new “Family Resources” tab to select the dairy activity of your choice:

Discover Dairy – Brings the farm to you through this interactive cross-curricular, multi-level lesson series that meets Pennsylvania state education standards and anchors for science, math and reading, STEM.

Virtual Learning Library for elementary and middle school teachers and students.

Farm Life – A Virtual Experience – Where visitors can visit a dairy farm or meet a dairy farmer to learn more about farm life.

Free educational games, children’s books, and songs, arts, crafts, experiments, family and kids’ friendly recipes and more.

The Calving Corner – Highlights the live dairy cow birthing center at the PA Farm Show, where dairy farm families share life on the farm videos.

American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) – Offers “Farm Fun” with dairy farm tours and activities.

Over the past several weeks, “Dairyman Dave” has been sharing more frequent updates from his family farm with followers and milkshake fans on social media, since it’s where people are turning for news, activities and entertainment, given the current social distancing measures in place. To hear Dave’s video message about the new resources, go to PA Dairymen’s Association YouTube at:

His messages and those of his fellow farmers have been: