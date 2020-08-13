Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warns of mounting lanternfly problem

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There have been more than 41,000 reports of spotted lanternflies since January. That’s the invasive species causing serious tree damage and mold.

There are now 26 counties in the quarantine zone, including almost every county in the Midstate.

You’re asked to keep an eye out for them, especially on your car.

The Department of Agriculture says reporting sights of the bugs will help with research to gauge population and population growth.

