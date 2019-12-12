Pennsylvania DUI Assosiation hosting remembrance ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania DUI Association will be hosting a remembrance ceremony Thursday to commemorate the victims of impaired driving crashes.

During the event, the names of DUI victims will be read to remember each victim whose name was placed in the Memorial Garden this year. In addition, a tree will also be lit as a special memorial for all of the lives needlessly taken due to impaired driving crashes.

The DUI Association says this year 60 new names will be added to the Memorial Garden. Currently, the Garden contains over 2,200 bricks engraved with DUI Victim’s names.

The Pennsylvania DUI Victims Memorial Garden was dedicated on October 2, 2003, and it is Pennsylvania’s first statewide DUI Victims Memorial Garden.

The Memorial Garden honors and remembers those Pennsylvanians who are needlessly killed every year in impaired driving crashes.

The remembrance ceremony will be held Thursday, December 12, at 5 p.m. at the DUI Victims’ Memorial Garden, located at 2413 North Front Street in Harrisburg.