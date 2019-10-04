Pennsylvania expands E-Verify rules in construction industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – In a year, construction industry employers in Pennsylvania will be required to verify an employee’s legal status to work in the United States through a federal database called E-Verify.

Wolf has previously said he wouldn’t sign it, but also wouldn’t veto it. Doing so has allowed the bill to pass through House and Senate overwhelmingly and will take effect in a year.

The state already requires E-Verify to be used on publicly funded construction projects that exceed $25,000.

E-Verify is a federal program that cross-checks personal information submitted by employers against the Department of Homeland Security and Social Security Administration records to try to weed out immigrants working unlawfully in the U.

Under the new law, construction industry employers will be required to check an employee’s records in E-Verify.

Employers are prohibited from knowingly employing someone who isn’t legally permitted to work in the United States, and a court could order a business’ license suspended for a second violation.

The state Department of Labor and Industry is tapped to investigate complaints.