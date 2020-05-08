Pennsylvania Game Commission launches ‘Wildlife on WiFi’ educational campaign for students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Game Commission is bringing wildlife education straight to students’ homes through Wildlife on WiFi.

The remote-learning campaign launched during National Environmental Education Week in late April and will continue through the end of the school year.

The game commission says Wildlife on WiFi provides parents, educators and students with wildlife-focused educational resources during these challenging times.

Wildlife on Wifi is comprised of three remote-learning resources.

In the Wildlife Science category, you can see wildlife on state game lands, in parks, and even your backyard. But have you ever wondered how biologists ensure our state’s wildlife populations thrive? The game commission says you can find out with this collection of lessons and videos.

The Discover Backyard Wildlife resource offers lessons for ways to explore wildlife right in your backyard.

There is also a Pennsylvania Birds resource, sharing a collection of lessons and activities around the flock, roost, fly, wade, and waddlers of Pa. This collection includes How to Build Your Own Bird House.

To check it out, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.