Pennsylvania GOP pushes amendment to limit governor’s disaster powers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The power struggle continues between the state legislature and Governor Tom Wolf as lawmakers moved ahead with a constitutional amendment Tuesday that would limit gubernatorial power during an emergency declaration.

There was a pandemic that hit the state in March and a disaster declaration that quickly followed. Wolf closed schools and businesses. He shut down the state, decided which businesses could stay open, and then dictated the terms for Pennsylvania’s re-opening.

It’s been four months — and counting — of mostly unchecked power. Too much power, say legislative Republicans.

“The flaw in the system right now is if there’s a declaration of emergency, on day one, your constitutional rights can be suspended until the governor decides otherwise,” said Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon).

The GOP-controlled House and Senate did try to check the power and passed bills to immediately and unilaterally end Wolf’s disaster declaration. The case went to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Wolf prevailed.

Republicans complained that the high court made him a king.

“The legislature has been boxed out,” said Senator John DiSanto (R-Dauphin/Perry). “So has the business community and other health care professionals that have valuable information.”

DiSanto is a co-sponsor of SB1166, which is expected to pass the legislature this week. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would allow governors to declare emergencies and assume powers for 21 days. After that period, the legislature must approve a continuation of the disaster declaration. If not, it’s over.

If the legislature can pass the same bill early next year, in a new session, it would then appear on the ballot for voters to decide in the May primary. That’s warp speed for the traditionally sloth-like amendment process.

“We can get this done within a year actually,” DiSanto said optimistically.

The governor has no say in the amendment process, but Wolf does have an opinion. He thinks the change is not necessary.

“When we’re in a crisis, we need to find a fair way to suspend the general rules of engagement and I think the Constitution has that and I think we have what we need,” Wolf said.

But if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, argue legislative Democrats. They say Wolf’s strong stewardship has kept the commonwealth safer than most — which are now seeing record spikes in cases and deaths.

“Why after being successful do we want to throw a wrench into it and now take away the very authority that got us here in the first place?” asked Rep. Carol HIll-Evans (D-York), a no vote on the bill. “To me, that just doesn’t make sense.”