Pennsylvania Health Department provides coronavirus cases by ZIP code

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health released a map that shows COVID-19 cases by ZIP code statewide on Monday.

The interactive map allows users to click on ZIP codes and see the latest number of positive and negative test results from people in the area.

The data shows which communities within counties have had the most people test positive for COVID-19, information that county leaders have been requesting for weeks.

The tool doesn’t give names or addresses, despite health officials being harangued by the public for where positive cases specifically are.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has said revealing such personal information would violate medical privacy laws and the information would serve no public health purpose.

Numerous ZIP codes show “redacted” instead of a specific number, which means they had between one and four positive tests.

Levine has cautioned the importance of maintaining social distancing.

“We know that everyone who has had COVID-19 has not been able to be tested, especially if they have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. We know that people can have COVID-19 and never develop symptoms,” she said. “So when you go out to a life-sustaining business or activity, you need to wear a mask.”