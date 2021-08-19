Pennsylvania lawmakers get soaked for ALS fundraiser

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite all the bickering, politicians do sometimes manage to reach across the aisle and find common ground. But on Thursday, they reached a whole new level of bipartisanship.

Republican State House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Democratic Representative Patty Kim were among those who met the business end of a fire hose for an excellent cause. It’s part of a fundraiser to benefit the ALS Association and it’s a reminder that politics really can stop at the water’s edge.

“Both my parents had Lou Gehrig’s diseases, and the ALS Association in Philly was a great partner when we needed them so we’re doing everything we can to raise awareness and fundraising,” Rep. Cutler said.

They call this the CEO Soak, an evolution of the Ice Bucket Challenge you may remember from a few years back.