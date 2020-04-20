Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to resume limited ‘Special Order’ program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is re-opening its Special Order program, which offers items not stocked by the PLCB, in a limited capacity.

The Special Order program will resume this month only for retail licensees that also have a wine expanded permit, since they are the only retail licensees that can sell wine to go and since all sales and service of on-premises consumption is prohibited until further notice.

All holders of wine expanded permits will be able to order Special Orders beginning Wednesday, April 22, with no limitations to the Special Order catalogue or order size. Licensees will be able to pick up Special Orders from designated PLCB locations beginning Friday, April 24.

Fourteen locations across Pennsylvania have been designated for licensee Special Order deliveries and pickups, by appointment.

PLCB fulfillment facilities for e-commerce orders, curbside pickup, and Special Orders are implementing public health best practices to protect employees and customers, including enhanced facility sanitation, social distancing protocols, limiting the numbers of employees working in any facility at a time, and scheduling customer and licensee pickups.

The PLCB is not considering reopening stores to the public at this time, although it continues to monitor the situation in consultation with the Wolf Administration and public health officials.

The 14 locations are in Bethlehem, Northampton County; Bridgeville, Allegheny County; Broomall, Delaware County; Canonsburg, Washington County; Erie; Feasterville, Bucks County; Harrisburg, Dauphin County; Lancaster; Marshall’s Creek, Monroe County; Norristown, Montgomery County; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; West Chester, Chester County; and Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.

For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

