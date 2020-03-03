Pennsylvania officials warn lawmakers of loose CBD oversight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State officials warned lawmakers about a lack of regulation in CBD products that are becoming more and more common on store shelves in Pennsylvania.

The House Health Committee held a hearing on Tuesday about CBD products and their effects on the state’s medical-marijuana program.​

Officials noted that while the FDA does not allow companies to say there are medical benefits to using those products, many people still do use them as medicine.​

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine stressed that, unlike with CBD products, medical marijuana is strictly regulated and tested for both quality and safety.​

“One, it is what it says it is, in terms of the ratio of CBD and THC,” Levine said. “And that it has no contaminants, bacterial contaminants, fungal contaminants, etcetera. None of that is true with the hemp-derived CBD products.”​

A bill has been introduced in the state Senate to increase regulations of CBD products, but it remains in committee.​