Pennsylvania primary election day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s primary election day, and in light of the coronavirus pandemic, many Pennsylvanians are opting to cast their ballots by mail this year.

Nearly two million Pennsylvanians have been approved for an absentee or mail-in ballots.

At last check, more than half of those had already been submitted.

Voters in most counties have until 8 p.m. to turn in those mail-in ballots and that doesn’t mean they can be postmarked by that time but rather they must be received by county election office by then.

Monday, Governor Wolf extended that deadline to June 9 by 5 p.m. for six counties in response to what those areas have been experiencing with protests over the last few days.

Dauphin County is the only county in the Midstate that was given an extension.

If you applied for a mail-in ballot but did not receive one, you can still vote by provisional ballot today at a designated polling place.

There is a system in place to ensure that only one ballot is counted for each voter.

Due to the overwhelming number of people not voting in person, delays are expected in counting the votes.

Below is a list of county election office addresses to drop off mail-in ballots:

Adams County: County Courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., Gettysburg. A secure collection box outside the courthouse.

Cumberland County: Elections and Voter Registration Office lobby, 1601 Ritner Highway, Carlisle. A secured ballot box is available in the lobby

Dauphin County: Dauphin County Administration Building (first floor): 2 South 2nd Street, Harrisburg. A secure collection box at the entrance.

Franklin County: Old Courthouse: 2 N Main Street, Chambersburg. Inside the courthouse.

Juniata County: Juniata County Courthouse, Bridge and Main Streets, Mifflintown. The receptionist will be accepting them inside the courthouse.

Lancaster County: Lancaster County Government Center: 150 N. Queen Street #117, Lancaster. West Chestnut Street entrance accepting it inside the Sheriff’s station.

Lebanon County: Lebanon County Municipal Building 400 South 8 th Street, Lebanon. A secure dropbox.

Mifflin County: Mifflin County Courthouse 20 N. Wayne St., Lewistown. Inside the courthouse.

Perry County: Veterans Memorial Building, 25 W Main St, New Bloomfield. Buzz the buzzer and someone will come to the door.

York County: York County Administrative Center at 28 E. Market St., York or Pleasant Valley Road, 2401 Pleasant Valley Rd, York. Secured drop boxes and both locations.

Many polling places have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but must notify voters of polling place changes. Check your county’s website for locations.

For anyone voting in-person, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.