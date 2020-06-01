Pennsylvania primary election Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Abc27 is your local electionheadquarters. Pennsylvania’s primary election is Tuesday, June 2.

Pennsylvanians have their choice of voting by mail-in ballot or going to their polling place.

“For the first time, Pennsylvanians have the option of voting by convenient and secure mail-in ballot without having to provide an excuse, thanks to the bipartisan Act 77 of 2019 signed into law by Gov. Wolf last fall,” Secretary Boockvar said. “But all counties, including those still in the COVID-19 pandemic red phase on June 2, will have polling places open for voters who prefer to vote in-person.”

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot was May 26. Anyone with a mail-in ballot should drop it off at your local county’s ellection office.

The Department of State and counties are preparing to exercise every precaution to provide safe polling places for in-person voters and Pennsylvania’s dedicated poll workers.

Pens will be provided to fill out ballots but its recommended voters bring their own. Hand sanitizer will also be available and workers will wear masks and face shields. Voters without masks will not be turned away, but are encouraged to wear one.

Many polling places have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but must notify voters of polling place changes.

For anyone voting in-person, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.