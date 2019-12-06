Pennsylvania Regional Ballet annual Nutcracker performance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Regional Ballet held it’s annual Nutcracker performance at the Scottish Rite Cathedral Friday morning.

The ballet performs the story of Clara and her special gift, the Nutcracker. Together, Clara and her prince battle mice and the fierce Rat King, travel through the enchanted snow-filled forest and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy in her delicious Kingdom of Sweets.

Abc27’s Dennis Owens narrated parts of the performance this morning for Harrisburg school kids.

The main shows featuring a live orchestra will be held Saturday at 1 and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For ticket sales and more information visit prballet.org.