Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers working on legislation aimed towards students, fall sports

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are working on two pieces of legislation they believe could help students impacted by the pandemic.

Some House Republicans say the governor’s call to cancel sports for the fall were disruptive, especially to student athletes across the commonwealth who have been cooperating and trying to safe.

Representatives Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland/Somerset, and Jesse Topper, R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton, say communities need clear and transparent direction throughout Pennsylvania.

Those comments follow after the governor provided “recommendations” that fall sports delay until at least next year.

Reese’s legislation, house bill 2787, would allow that districts to decide individually on how to handle fall sports and activities. Those provisions are already protected but the proposed bill would block any potential new orders from the governor.

Topper’s legislation would give students the option to continue their education and extracurriculars for an additional year, to make up for the loss during this past school year, and the potential loss during this upcoming year.

He says this will help with consistency and reliability for student, something he says the governor is lacking.

“The governor was out in a protest in the streets of Harrisburg. He said when asked, ‘Did you follow your own protocols?’ And he said, ‘No I didn’t because I felt the cause was worth the risk.’ Well we can’t just allow one person in Pennsylvania to to decide which causes are worth the risk and which are not,” Topper said.

The governor’s office stressed that the recommendation is not an order or mandate and that the decision lies with local schools and the PIAA.

The office said it looks to continue working with schools as the school year approaches and that their focus is on minimizing exposure to Covid-19 and keeping students safe.