Pennsylvania says it is speeding up coronavirus testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state laboratory is improving its ability to handle samples that it is testing for the new coronavirus that is sickening people across the globe.

State health officials said Wednesday that the lab can now handle about 25 samples a day.

A spokesman said that rate should increase in the coming days after the lab gets a piece of equipment, an extractor, that boosts its testing capacity.

Officials say there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Hospital and state officials in Pennsylvania are encouraging people who fear they may have contracted coronavirus to call their doctor or hospital.

