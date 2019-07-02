Pennsylvania seeks business involvement in Archives project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State officials are encouraging contractors and women and minority-owned businesses to take part in an upcoming networking session before work on the new Pennsylvania State Archives and Records Center begins.

On Monday, July 8, state officials will host a gathering for subcontractors who are interested in participating in the upcoming project. They will have an opportunity to

learn about the bid process, network with potential prime contractors, and find out what necessary documents and certifications will be needed.

The meeting will be held at The Hub, at 1821 Fulton Street, from 9:30 a.m. until noon.