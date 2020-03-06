Pennsylvania Senate hides some details in expense records

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Two news organizations are reporting that the Pennsylvania Senate is hiding thousands of detailed explanations about its expenses from official records it provided under public records requests.

The Caucus and Spotlight PA news organizations reported that Senate officials edited out the explanations, making it appear as though they didn’t exist.

Lawyers who specialize in public records access cases in Pennsylvania say public officials aren’t allowed to erase parts of public records.

They say public officials must justify why they choose to redact or not release certain pieces of information. Pennsylvania’s Legislature is one of the nation’s largest and most expensive.

