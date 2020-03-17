1  of  13
Pennsylvania Senate to convene for session

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

(HARRISBURG) – Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R-Jefferson) and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-Centre) announced Tuesday in a statement the state Senate will convene for session on Wednesday.

The statement said:

“The Senate will convene for session on Wednesday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m. Due to the current public health emergency and Governor Wolf’s directive that large group gatherings be avoided, our time in the Senate Chamber will be very brief.

“The voting agenda will be limited to one resolution regarding temporary emergency rules, in order to allow the Senate to remotely pass legislation, should it become necessary. Session will be streamed live for the public at www.PASenateGOP.com”

