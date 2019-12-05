Pennsylvania Supreme Court to rule on Megan’s Law constitutionality

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court Justices will soon make a decision about the constitutionality of Megan’s Law.

The law, which was established in Pennsylvania in 1995, requires a public registry of sex offenders. It allows the public to keep track of where the state’s 20,000 registered sex offenders live and work.​

Similar laws have been adopted across the U.S. ​

Five cases were heard by the state Supreme Court in the last month, challenging the constitutionality of the law.​ One of those cases says many are unfairly required to register for a lifetime.​

“Decades of research has proven that Pennsylvania’s registry does not make us safer or reduce crime,” said Aaron Marcus, an Assistant Defender with the Defender Association of Philadelphia, and one of the lawyers challenging the law. “Our registry is hopelessly bloated, and the overall majority of people on the registry pose no danger to the public. Many have not even committed a sexual crime.”​

Prosecutors, though, fear what the possible loss of the online registry could mean for survivors.​

“This is simply a mechanism by which the public, if they’re inclined, can educate themselves about possible sex offenders living in their community. That is not something that violates the constitution,” said Deputy Attorney General Carson Morris. “Without it, it’s distressing in particular to survivors of sexual assault, but also to the general public, who relies on it as a source of information to ensure that they are not exposing themselves or their families to possible sexual offenders.”​

It is expected to be a few months before a decision is made.​