Pennsylvania to auction duck boat among used, seized vehicles

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – If you ever wanted your very own World War II-era duck boat, here’s your chance.

A 1943 GMC DUKW-353 is one of nearly 600 vehicles available at the state’s next auction of former fleet cars and vehicles seized by police.

The duck boat, an amphibious vehicle that drives on land or in water, was previously used by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Vehicles seized by police will include a 2013 Dodge Avenger, 2012 Jaquar XF, and a 2004 Porsche Cayenne.

Former state vehicles include a variety of pickup trucks, SUVs, passenger cars, and police interceptors. There will be a large selection of models from Jeep, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and others.

The auction will be held Tuesday at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville, beginning at 10 a.m.

Pre-registration is Friday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. Interested buyers may also view the vehicles before the sale.

Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

A complete listing of vehicles and other information is available on the Department of General Services website.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.