Pennsylvania to auction nearly 400 used, seized vehicles

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly 400 used vehicles will be for sale at Pennsylvania’s first auto auction of 2020, the Department of General Services announced.

The auction at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville is Tuesday, Feb. 25, beginning at 10 a.m.

For sale will be vehicles seized by police that include a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, and a 2008 BMW 528XI.

Other vehicles for sale were previously used by state agencies. There is a large selection of trucks and SUVs, all-wheel-drive sedans, utility trucks and police cruises from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and other automakers.

Pre-registration is encouraged and begins on Friday, Feb. 21, running through Monday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the auction site. Interested buyers can view the vehicles when pre-registering.

Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check made payable to Manheim Keystone PA.

