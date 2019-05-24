Pennsylvanians do acts of kindness on 1-4-3 day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the 143rd day of 2019.

And we took to the streets to ask a simple question, “Have you done something kind today?”

“I try to do something to pay it forward every day,” said Jane Brown.

“Chaperoning an eighth-grade field trip from Good Hope Middle School at Cumberland Valley,” said Michelle Nestor.

“Oh I’m on my way to Anna Rose right now actually to pick up some baked goods for my staff back at the office,” said Greg Welker.

“I’m actually going to sponsor a child through World Vision from Kenya,” said Samantha Fay.

Acts of kindness were being completed for 1-4-3 Day in Pa., honoring Pa. Native Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the PBS children’s show “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

“It’s code for ‘I love you.’ Mr. Rogers used it to people that meant a lot to him,” Welker said.

Mr. Rogers means a lot to others, too.

“Childhood memories and those awesome sweaters,” Fay said.

“Well I love the trolley,” said Beth Bates.

“I remember great things and always him taking a very long time to take off and put on his shoes,” Nestor said.

“A lot of what he did was bring in people from all walks of life into the show and always was very friendly and kind to them,” said Marianne Stein.

“Everybody needs some kindness shown to them,” Bates said.

“Just smiling at a person or saying good morning or good afternoon. We don’t have to do radical things,” Brown said. “Just the most simple kindness is appreciated.”

“As a mother of a seventh and eighth grader of boys, my goal always is to teach them to be gentlemen and one of the things is to always act kind so that you can pass it on,” Nestor said.

“I think there should be more types of days like this. I think it’s great that we’re honoring Mr. Rogers as part of this day and I think it’s wonderful for our community,” Stein said.