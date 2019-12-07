Pennsylvania’s largest Christmas show jingles all the way to Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holliest, jolliest and largest Christmas show in Pennsylvania is back in town at the Farm Show through Sunday.

There are 470 vendors, 782 booths and a whole lot of Christmas.

“Everything about Christmas is here,” said Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show President, Patty Mahoney.

Denise Linney of Denise’s Kountry Patch helps bring the Christmas. She admits, your trash is her treasure.

Most of her items are handmade and a good portion of those are one of a kind. That kind of attention to detail takes a village.

“My son cuts out my wood. My children always help paint or stain, and it was a family thing,” Denise Linney said.

It’s also a “family thing” for another crafter across the way.

“We hand make all of our products. We cut, we stain and we print all the letters,” said Wayne Poole, owner of Custom Wall Arts.

Poole is not playing games with his Scrabble-inspired wall art. He uses a computer program that generates any combinations of names in a grid to create one cohesive piece.

“It does take us about 30 minutes to an hour to make them here at the show. So, we’ll get the design, and customers will go and shop,” Poole said.

His booth was bustling from the moment we arrive.

“Some of the little kids will be looking at what the numbers add up to be — ‘is my name worth more in the game of scrabble than the other child’s name”” Poole said.

For these vendors, it’s a chance to make a Christmas connection that lasts a lifetime.

“It just makes me smile because it’s part of me, and it’s going to live on through other people,” Linney said.

“Just come and enjoy it, make it a family tradition to come kick off your holidays with us,” Mahoney said.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.