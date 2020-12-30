Pennsylvania’s water is about to get cleaner thanks to the Growing Greener program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced that 43 projects to clean up waters in the state’s Southcentral region have been selected to collectively receive more than $12 million in funding through DEP’s Growing Greener program.

“Growing Greener awardees help keep Pennsylvania clean,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell says. “It is imperative that communities in Pennsylvania receive the necessary funding to reduce pollutants in area waterways.”

More than $34 million has been awarded to fund 149 projects to clean up waters statewide, grantees have up to three years to implement their projects from the award date.

Three other state agencies also received funds to distribute for appropriate projects: the Pa. Infrastructure Investment Authority for water and sewer system upgrades, the Pa. Department of Agriculture to administer farmland preservation projects and the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for state park renovations and improvements

Growing Greener projects in the Southcentral region include a project by the Berks County Conservation District to implement Riparian Forest Buffers in the Chesapeake Bay and watersheds impaired by agricultural sources.

Another project in the region is a stormwater retrofit by Conewago Township in Adams County.

Fifteen Lancaster County projects received more than $5.9 million in funding.

Eight York County projects received more than $1.9 million in funding.

Growing Greener is the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania’s history to address the state’s critical environmental concerns of the 21st century.

Growing Greener has helped to slash the backlog of farmland-preservation projects statewide, protect open space, eliminate the maintenance backlog in state parks, clean up abandoned mines and restore watersheds, provide funds for recreational trails and local parks, help communities address land use and provide new and upgraded water and sewer systems.