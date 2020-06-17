Pennsylvnia Capitol Building to reopen doors June 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services has announced that the state Capitol Building will be reopening to the public on June 22. The opening arrives as Dauphin County enters the green phase on Friday.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask upon entering, in addition to maintaining social distancing protocol. Those without a mask will be given one at public entrances, where hand sanitizer will also be available.

Signage will be posted throughout the Capitol to help remind maintaining social distancing. The Department of General Services asks that anyone feeling sick or showing symptoms of coronavirus stay home.

Public entrances include the Main Capitol, East Wing, and North Office Building entrances.

All events scheduled through the Special Events Office will be canceled through July 5, although the department is working to handle rescheduling.

However, events for the Capitol’s outdoor venues are slated to take place on or after July 6, which includes the Front Capitol Steps and Soldiers Grove.

Events are currently not being taken for the Capitol’s interior and further details to resume will come at a later date.