Perry County man sentenced to at least 24 years for producing child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 58-year-old Duncannon man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for using a minor to create child pornography, authorities say.

John Shover pleaded guilty to producing child pornography between January 2017 and March 2018, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said in a press release.

Shover will be required to complete 10 years of probation and pay a $5,000 fine in addition to his prison term, Freed said.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police. Freed said the case was brought about partially through Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

