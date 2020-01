HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– One person was flown to the hospital after a fire at a senior living community, the Susquehanna Township Fire Marshal confirmed.

Fire crews were called to the Manor at Oakridge on Oakhurst Boulevard in Susquehanna Township around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

abc27 News saw investigators looking through one of the units.

The Susquehanna Township Fire Marshal tells me one person was flown to the hospital after a minor fire at the Manor at Oakridge senior living community. The cause is under investigation. No other information is being released at this time @abc27News pic.twitter.com/MeJ5X6NLs4 — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) January 26, 2020

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.