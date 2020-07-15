Peyton’s Law heads to the governor’s desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill aimed at educating students and parents about sudden cardiac arrest is now with the governor.

The state House and Senate unanimously passed Peyton’s Law.

It would require electrocardiogram information to be provided to student-athletes and their parents along with the option to request an EKG during the pre-participation physical.

The bill is named after Peyton Walker, a college sophomore and Trinity High School graduate who died of sudden cardiac arrest in 2013 at the age of 19.

“Peyton’s Law will help educate parents and students about the importance of electrocardiogram screenings and their lifesaving potential. We are confident that under Sen. Mike Regan’s leadership, he will guide this important legislation down the homestretch,” said Julie Walker, Peyton’s Mom and Founder of The Peyton Walker Foundation.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death of student-athletes and a leading cause of student death on school campuses.

More information can be found at peytonwalker.org.

