Peyton’s Law passes in Pa. House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State House has unanimously passed legislation to help educate parents and students about the importance of heart screenings.

Peyton’s Law, co-sponsored by State Senator Mike Regan, was named after Peyton Walker, a college sophomore and Trinity High School graduate who died of sudden cardiac arrest in 2013 at the age of 19.



“Peyton’s Law will help educate parents and students about the importance of electrocardiogram screenings and their lifesaving potential. We are confident that under Sen. Mike Regan’s leadership, he will guide this important legislation down the homestretch,” said Julie Walker, Peyton’s Mom and Founder of The Peyton Walker Foundation.

The legislation would require information regarding electrocardiogram testing to be provided to student-athletes and their families along with notice of the option to request an EKG as part of the standard pre-participation physical.

Peyton’s Law must now be passed by the Senate then it will go to Governor Wolf for his signature.

“On behalf of all parents in Pennsylvania, I am thrilled to see that Peyton’s Law unanimously passed the PA House of Representatives today and am extremely grateful to our lawmakers for their unwavering support. This moves us one step closer to the Governor’s Desk to becoming law,” said Walker.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death of student-athletes and a leading cause of student death on school campuses.

More information can be found at peytonwalker.org.

Top Stories: