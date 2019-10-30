Peyton’s Law, sudden cardiac arrest prevention bill, to the Senate for a vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Senate is expected to vote on Peyton’s Law Wednesday, a bill that aims to protect more students from often undiagnosed heart conditions.

A big day for a bill named after Mechanicsburg native, Peyton Walker, who died after suffering sudden cardiac arrest at just 19 years old.

Since then her family has made it their mission to tell her story, educating the public about heart issues that often go undiagnosed especially in kids through the Peyton Walker Foundation.

“Informing parents and students of the hidden danger of undetected heart issues and the risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest is essential if we are to prevent more of these tragic deaths,” said Julie Walker, executive director of The Peyton Walker Foundation. “We thank Sen. Regan and heart heroes like Scott and Melody Stephens for advocating on behalf of Pennsylvania student-athletes and their families. With all of the medical advances, why are we giving our kids the same physicals that we, as parents, received 30, 40 or 50 years ago? This is unacceptable. We are failing our precious children.”

The bill, SB 836, that the Senate will vote on Wednesday would enhance the existing PIAA sports physical form to include information about requesting an electrocardiogram as part of a sports physical.

It would also require the State Department of Education to post information on their website about sudden cardiac arrest, the importance of EKG’s, and the signs and symptoms of heart disease that can lead to cardiac arrest.

Saturday will mark 6 years since Peyton’s death.

If the bill passes the Senate Wednesday it will head to the house for approval.