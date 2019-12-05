PFAS water contamination not widespread, Pennsylvania says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the first round of testing drinking water in Pennsylvania for the toxic chemicals known as PFAS doesn’t indicate widespread contamination.

Wolf’s administration said Thursday that one of 96 sites sampled tested above the federal health advisory level for two PFAS chemicals. The administration says that lone site is a manufacturer of electrical resistor components.

Sites being tested are near a potential source of PFAS contamination, such as military bases and landfills. In addition to sampling, Wolf’s administration is marshaling millions of dollars to help improve water treatment in areas in suburban Philadelphia with contamination.

