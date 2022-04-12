HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chances are, you or someone you love got a COVID vaccine from the local pharmacy that was authorized under the pandemic declaration.

On Tuesday, dozens of pharmacists in white coats took to the steps of the Capitol asking lawmakers to permanently grant them the authority to administer vaccines. Right now, that is set to expire on June 30 unless new legislation is written.

Family physicians say they have concerns that patients will substitute appointments with doctors, and go to their pharmacist instead. But supporters of the bill say not to worry.

“We’re gonna get you vaccinated and say have you had a visit to your physician. If you’re an adult, has your child seen a pediatrician lately? No? Let’s see if we can find you one in the area that can get you into the office,” CEO of the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association, Victoria Elliot said.

Federal statistics show that nearly half of COVID vaccines given to kids ages five to 11 happened at pharmacies.