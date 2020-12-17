Philanthropist donates $10 million to Harrisburg Goodwill just in time for the holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday Goodwill Keystone Area announced that they have received a historic donation of $10 million from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, making it the largest single donation the non-profit has ever received.

“We are humbled and beyond grateful for the generosity of MacKenzie Scott,” Goodwill Keystone Area President and CEO Rick Hill says. “We believe strongly that when people are afforded with necessary job skills and support, they open doors to a bright future for themselves, their families and their communities. This gift is recognition of the value of Goodwill’s mission to help individuals with barriers to employment build skills, find jobs and grow careers.”

Goodwill has not yet determined how they will specifically use the donation since they were unsolicited.

“This gift will be used to support the priorities in our existing strategic plan,” says Hill. “We are committed to developing a thoughtful process for investing these dollars to ensure the highest community impact. In a year that has taken so much from so many, we will use MacKenzie Scott’s generous donation to give back hope, dignity and independence to those we serve for years to come.”

Scott has given more than $4 billion to 384 nonprofit organizations nationwide, Goodwill Keystone Area being one of the 47 Goodwill agencies being supported in this latest round of giving.