Picasso exhibit in Harrisburg for limited time

“I especially like this one because it’s such a contradiction. There are these two people who are clearly not interested in each other, yet he has his arm with his really long fingers on her shoulder,” Nancy Mendes, a volunteer at the Susquehanna Art Museum, said about a Pablo Picasso piece of art.

Mendes says she’s been an artist all her life. Whether it’s creating or appreciating art, she says it’s a soothing and spiritual experience.

“Art saved me in a lot of ways. There were some ways that we didn’t fit in because my grandparents were immigrants. My parents were the first generation, but my grandparents didn’t speak English,” said Mendes.

Artwork transcends languages and time.

“Picasso started printing in the early 1900s, shortly after he moved to Paris,” said Lauren Nye, director of exhibitions at the Susquehanna Art Museum.

Those works can be seen at the Susquehanna Art Museum from now until late September.

“A lot of times Picasso created images based on what was going on in his life or people he was surrounded by,” said Nye.

“You know, they’re closeups of actually the same person, Marie-Thérèse, who was one of his lovers, and I like the way he uses the shapes to construct the face,” said Mendes.

“I would really encourage whenever people come is to get close, take a close look. Some of them are small, some of them are large, but what you’re actually seeing is the line quality, which makes his works so amazing,” said Nye.

One of the most influential artists of the 20th century, the artwork at the museum is from a gallery in New York City. It spans Picasso’s entire career.

“Some classical portraits of the artist in the studio that are in a very Greek style, that is really historic. And it’s one of his favorite and major themes, right in the middle of his career,” said Nye.

Art has a different effect on everyone.

“Everything’s right with the world. And that’s what I want everybody else to feel too,” said Mendes.