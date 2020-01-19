Pick-up flipped by plow truck in Harrisburg

According to state police there was a pick-up truck crash just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

It happened on 283 West heading to 283 North in Harrisburg.

there are no injuries.

One of our employees saw the crash, and according to him, it also involved a plow.

The pick-up truck was following behind the plow, but maneuvered to pass the plow too close to the desired exit. The truck CLIPPED the plow when crossing in front while cutting off the plow to take the exit. The pick-up truck flipped over.

