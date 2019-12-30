HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to solve a case of illegal dumping.

Susquehanna Township police released a photo of a dark-colored Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania registration plate. They said on Dec. 20 around 4:12 p.m., someone in the pickup was seen dumping a mattress and bedroom furniture behind a business in the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road.

Anyone who can identify the truck and its owner should call Det. Kevin M. Scott at 717-909-9238 or email kscott@susquehannatwp.com.