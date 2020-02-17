Pier 1 closing Harrisburg store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pier 1 Imports will close its Harrisburg store when it shutters 450 locations nationwide, according to signs posted on the building.

Stores in York and Hanover are no longer listed as locations on Pier 1’s website, indicating those stores will also close.

The Camp Hill and Lancaster stores remain listed on the company’s website.

Pier 1 announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will pursue a sale of the company.

The Texas-based retailer hasn’t said how many jobs will be affected.