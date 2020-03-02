Pipeline update to impact several Harrisburg street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several streets look to be impacted by Miller Pipeline updating gas services for UGI. Below is a list of streets that will be impacted, where, and how long:

Green Street closed: from Emerald to Maclay streets. March 3-31 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Second Street lane restriction: Kelker to Dauphin streets. March 2-6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Street lane restriction: from Reiley to Kelker streets. March 3-31 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

13th and Walnut streets single lane restriction: March 3-6 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maclay and Fourth streets single lane restricted: March 3-4 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A map of the street closures can be found here.