Pipeline update to impact several Harrisburg street

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several streets look to be impacted by Miller Pipeline updating gas services for UGI. Below is a list of streets that will be impacted, where, and how long:

  • Green Street closed: from Emerald to Maclay streets. March 3-31 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • North Second Street lane restriction: Kelker to Dauphin streets. March 2-6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Second Street lane restriction: from Reiley to Kelker streets. March 3-31 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 13th and Walnut streets single lane restriction: March 3-6 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Maclay and Fourth streets single lane restricted: March 3-4 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A map of the street closures can be found here.

