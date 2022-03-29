HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students and administrators from the University of Pittsburgh visited the state Capitol Tuesday to fight for more affordable tuition.

They wanted to make sure lawmakers didn’t forget how important state funding is to allow schools like Pitt to offer discounted tuition rates to Pennsylvania students.

“We’re doing our part, and it’s the commonwealth that needs to continue to support the university in order for in-state students to get that discount,” said Paul Supowitz, vice chancellor of university governmental relations.

In-state students at Pitt save about $15,000 each year compared to out-of-state students.