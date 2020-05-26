Pizza Hut giving away free pizza to grads

Live Now
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza!

The pizza chain is giving away half a million medium one-topping pizzas.

To claim one pizzahut.com/gradparty.

Once there you can sign up for a hut rewards account and receive a coupon.

The giveaway ends on May 28, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.

