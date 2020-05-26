Pizza Hut giving away free pizza to grads

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza!

The pizza chain is giving away half a million medium one-topping pizzas.

To claim one pizzahut.com/gradparty.

Once there you can sign up for a hut rewards account and receive a coupon.

The giveaway ends on May 28, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

