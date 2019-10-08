Plane remains stuck in Susquehanna River days after crash landing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A small plane remains stuck in the shallow waters of the Susquehanna River, more than three days after suffering engine failure and crashing there Friday evening.

Monday, ABC27 spoke with representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) who confirmed both organizations are investigating the crash.

Right now, the incident is in a holding pattern of sorts, as the plane owner’s insurance company works to determine how the plane will be removed.

“These things usually take time, particularly with the complexities involved in aviation,” said Stephen Libhart, Director of Dauphin County’s Department of Public Safety.

The county does not have a role or responsibility in the matter, other than their initial response with rescue and emergency crews.

The plane’s owner, Barjack Aviation, LLC. out of Florida, is the party obligated to pay for the aircraft’s removal from the river.

“The insurance company then will make a determination as to how it’s gonna be removed and which capable party is gonna be responsible for that,” Libhart said.

He said it could take all week — or longer — for that to happen.

An NTSB spokesman said Monday investigators are following routine procedures: reviewing the pilot’s history, the plane’s maintenance records, gathering eyewitness accounts — all standard practices.

“When a plane has to make an unanticipated landing, the consequences can be a lot worse than they are here,” Libhart said.

He said crews found no fuel leaks, but still urges the public to stay away from the crash site.

Recent rain he says, likely won’t affect the plane’s location.

“Currently right now the way it’s sitting in the river, nobody foresees the possibility of it dislodging from where it’s at,” Libhart said.