LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A plan to demolish an Arby’s on Jonestown Road and build a 3,000-square-foot drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A is moving forward.

The plan was approved in May. The Chick-fil-A will include dual drive-thru lanes, ordering and pickup canopies, and a reconfigured parking lot.

Next steps include clarifying the land development, stormwater management plans, and administrative items that need to be completed. Once all those things are addressed, the plan can be recorded with the county.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Some have raised concerns about the impact the facility will have on traffic in the area. According to meeting minutes from Lower Paxton Township, a third lane will be available to be used as an ordering and bypass lane. Chick-fil-A will set up cones and have people directing drivers. They expect 50-60 cars will come and get their food and then leave.

Also in Dauphin County, the former First National Bank at 3951 Union Deposit Rd. in Susquehanna Township could be the site of another new Chick-fil-A. The chain wants to build a 4,758-square-foot, 62-seat restaurant with a drive-thru.

According to its agenda, a final subdivision plan was scheduled to be presented to the Susquehanna Planning Commission Monday night.

The timeline for the installation of these two Chick-fil-A locations has not yet been determined.