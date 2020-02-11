Plans for new police barracks raising concerns

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – ​​​Plans are moving forward to replace the Pennsylvania State Police – Lykens barracks in Washington Township.

The current ​barracks were built 15 years ago. Some people have questioned whether taxpayer money could have been spent elsewhere.

Washington ​Township board of supervisors chairman Benjamin Brown says we are beyond that question.

“That has already been decided ​and the money has already been designated,” Brown said. “We don’t have any say on that.”

Brown says that State Police indicated at ​a recent meeting that the new facility would be an upgrade across the board, including technology and the ability to keep troopers safer ​from attacks.

Police also plan an outdoor shooting range. Jerry Stoneroad says that has created a lot of concern among people in ​the area.

“This is proposed directly in front of our shopping plaza and also nearby to residential development in that area,” Stoneroad said. “They also ​have not given us a clear indication of its usage, other than it would not take place at night.”

State police have built indoor shooting ranges at other barracks, but will not do it in Washington Township.

“We ​were told an outdoor range would cost around $500,000,” Stoneroad said. “The cost of an indoor facility would likely double.”

​​Stoneroad says township supervisors have the authority to impose conditions. He hopes residents of the area will attend the next meeting ​on Feb. 18.​​