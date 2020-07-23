PLCB clarifies what constitutes a meal at bars and restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chances are if you went to a bar or restaurant for drinks within the last week, you were told to purchase a meal with it. It’s part of statewide mitigation efforts due to the recent increase of Covid-19.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board defines a meal as “food prepared on the premises sufficient to constitute breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

“Snacks, such as pretzels or popcorn or chips do not constitute a meal,” spokesperson Shawn Kelly said.

A group of people is required to buy a meal in order to be served alcohol. Once meals are finished, the drinks stop flowing. If a winery, brewery or distillery does not offer food themselves, food trucks on the property are allowed. No alcohol is allowed on the casino floor, but if there’s a restaurant inside the casino, customers can purchase a drink with a meal.

“The guidance is set up so customers do not linger and stay long past the meal in order to minimize the exposure to the staff and to other diners,” Kelly said.

“By trying to skirt the rules, you’re not protecting the public health. You’re not protecting your family and your loved ones and you’re not helping us get school open in the fall,” said Dr. Levine during Thursday’s press conference.

Adam Sturges, the owner of The Sturges Speakeasy and McGrath’s Pub in downtown Harrisburg, is playing by the rules, but as of last week, new restrictions cut his sales by at least half.

“We did a small plate menu for here at the Speakeasy and McGrath’s pub, that way the customers that just felt like coming out and having a couple of beers, had a less expensive menu item to choose from,” he said.

Sturges is staying optimistic, however, and looking for new ways to keep his business running. “I have a lot of responsibilities to my staff and my family, I can’t just throw in the towel so it’s just finding a way to make it work.”

Top Stories: