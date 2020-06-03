PLCB temporarily expedites extensions of licensed premises for additional outdoor serving areas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced an expedited approval process for licensees wishing to temporarily extend their licensed premises to include additional outdoor areas.

With restaurants opening for outdoor seating Friday, the service or sale of alcoholic beverages in unlicensed areas is illegal, so licensees looking to serve or sell alcoholic beverages in a currently unlicensed outdoor area must apply to the PLCB for an extension of their licensed premises.

This temporary expedited application process will immediately grant authority to serve at previously unlicensed outdoor areas, waiving application fees and the minimum 30-day waiting period typically required.

The application will require the submission of a plan, and if the area to be licensed is an area not under the applicant’s control – such as a municipal sidewalk – then proof that the applicant has the right to occupy the location must be provided.

Upon submission of the application, the licensee will see a confirmation screen that the application was successfully submitted for processing. The licensee must print this confirmation page and display it as evidence the application was received, and at that point, the licensee will automatically have temporary authority to operate on the proposed outdoor area.

For more information visit lcb.pa.gov.