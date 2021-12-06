PNC Foundation to provide scholarships for HACC first responder programs

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — A grant from the PNC Foundation will provide full-ride scholarships to low-income Black and minority students interested in HACC’s first responder programs.

The grant totals more than $112,000. HACC says that’s enough to put 36 students through the program at zero cost. The goal behind the three-year initiative is to create more diversity in the Midstate’s law enforcement ranks, helping them better reflect the communities they serve.

“The police have also struggled with this. The police departments that partner with us. There have been several initiatives that the resources weren’t there to help see through to the end” Victor Rodgers, the VP of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at HACC said.

The grant is part of PNC’s Community Benefits plan., allowing $1 billion to support economic empowerment opportunities for moderate-income communities.