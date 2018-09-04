Police: 2 endangered children in unsanitary home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Martha Lukens, left, and Joni Schwalm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Two Dauphin County women are accused of endangering two young children in an unsafe and unsanitary home.

Susquehanna Township police said they charged 45-year-old Martha Lukens and 22-year-old Joni Schwalm after a visit to the 600 block of Lucknow Road on Wednesday.

Officers went to the home after an animal complaint and noticed trash and food all over the floors and multiple piles of feces in the living room and dining room, police said.

Two dogs, two cats, and a rabbit were in the home. The dogs and cats were infested with fleas and the litter box was overflowing onto the floor.

The kitchen had spoiled food and flies throughout, and a used tampon applicator was on the floor, police said.

The children, ages 1 and 4, had no shoes and were physically dirty. The 1-year-old had nothing on but a diaper.

Lukens and Schwalm were arraigned and then released on $5,000 unsecured bail.